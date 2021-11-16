Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Stock Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Hemisphere Media Group worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMTV. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

HMTV stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.95.

Hemisphere Media Group Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

