Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stock Holdings Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,463,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.07% of Heritage Financial worth $36,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 20.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 98,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of HFWA opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $912.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 40.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

