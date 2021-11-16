Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.69.

HT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,830,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,830,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after buying an additional 17,028 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,188,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 18,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HT opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $440.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

