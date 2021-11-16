Hilary K. Krane Sells 10,750 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:NKE traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.83. 4,366,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,445,828. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.15. The company has a market cap of $271.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.
