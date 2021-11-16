Hilary K. Krane Sells 10,750 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:NKE traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.83. 4,366,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,445,828. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.15. The company has a market cap of $271.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.