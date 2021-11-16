Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans Buys 9,999 Shares

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans acquired 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $22,197.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Paul J. Evans also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 23rd, Paul J. Evans acquired 10,600 shares of Hill International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $24,274.00.
- On Thursday, August 19th, Paul J. Evans purchased 10,000 shares of Hill International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $23,200.00.
Shares of HIL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 59,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,697. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. Hill International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $125.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
About Hill International
Hill International, Inc engages in the provision of project management, construction management, and other consulting services building, transportation, environmental, energy and industrial markets. It offers fee-based project and construction management services to its clients, leveraging its construction expertise to identify potential trouble, difficulties, and sources of delay on a construction project before they develop into costly problems.
