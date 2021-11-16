Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans Buys 9,999 Shares

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans acquired 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $22,197.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul J. Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Paul J. Evans acquired 10,600 shares of Hill International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $24,274.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Paul J. Evans purchased 10,000 shares of Hill International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $23,200.00.

Shares of HIL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 59,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,697. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. Hill International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $125.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Hill International by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,892,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 439,867 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hill International by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 483,788 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hill International by 12.7% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 941,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 106,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hill International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hill International by 275.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 41,717 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc engages in the provision of project management, construction management, and other consulting services building, transportation, environmental, energy and industrial markets. It offers fee-based project and construction management services to its clients, leveraging its construction expertise to identify potential trouble, difficulties, and sources of delay on a construction project before they develop into costly problems.

