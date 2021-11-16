Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,644.29

Shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,644.29 ($21.48) and traded as high as GBX 1,857.74 ($24.27). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,848 ($24.14), with a volume of 54,402 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HILS. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,995 ($26.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,810.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,644.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 73.04.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

