Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Hilltop worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter worth $53,246,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Hilltop by 20.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,228,000 after buying an additional 737,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter worth $15,458,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Hilltop by 18.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,695,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,106,000 after buying an additional 411,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hilltop by 48.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,116,000 after buying an additional 322,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HTH opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.11. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $473.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.52 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 9.28%.

HTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.