Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Hilltop worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTH. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

HTH stock opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.01.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $473.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.