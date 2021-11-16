Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,155.72

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,155.72 ($15.10) and traded as high as GBX 1,210 ($15.81). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,202 ($15.70), with a volume of 17,990 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £989.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,161.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,155.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Hilton Food Group’s payout ratio is 59.87%.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

