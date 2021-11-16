Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $130.23

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $130.23 and last traded at $128.35, with a volume of 22845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

