HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Stock Price Down 4.2%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE)’s share price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.88 and last traded at C$5.07. Approximately 4,075,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 4,054,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 13.23.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

