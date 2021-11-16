Hive (HIVE) 1-Day Volume Hits $677.62 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 20.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Hive has a market cap of $417.88 million and $677.62 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001739 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000615 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000998 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2,152.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 394,637,770 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

