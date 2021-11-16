Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $4.71 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 209,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 82,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 109,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average is $42.07. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

