HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Bought by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 33.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 333.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HFC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,751. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.69. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

