Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 228 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 228 ($2.98). 510,345 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 265,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231 ($3.02).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 237.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 239.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £389.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94.

In other news, insider Ivan Schofield bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($32,009.41).

About Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.