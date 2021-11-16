Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Increased to $425.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $425.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.06.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD traded up $21.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $392.33. 8,630,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. Home Depot has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $394.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.