HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet Sells 1,807 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $56,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.98 million, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%. Research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HTBI shares. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

