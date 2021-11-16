Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 271.18% and a negative return on equity of 45.27%.

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $313.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of -0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 604.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 192,936 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 57,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

