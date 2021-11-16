Honest Price Hits $0.0215 on Major Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last week, Honest has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $7,256.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00068222 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00071219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00093491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,492.15 or 1.00036165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.14 or 0.06983829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

