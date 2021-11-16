Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,813 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.0% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Amundi acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,323,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Honeywell International by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,798,000 after purchasing an additional 845,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $811,812,000 after purchasing an additional 615,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock opened at $222.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $153.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

