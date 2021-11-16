Horizen Trading 17.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $971.52 million and $74.02 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $82.71 or 0.00138813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.41 or 0.00272573 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00102396 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004424 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000135 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,745,894 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

