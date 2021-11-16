Horizon Protocol Price Hits $0.17 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $6.79 million and $567,114.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00067854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00071008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00092986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,051.85 or 0.99651623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.69 or 0.06982354 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

