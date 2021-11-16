Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HST. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

HST opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.53.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

