Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

HLI has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,592,000 after buying an additional 37,814 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,305,000 after buying an additional 1,144,655 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after purchasing an additional 412,298 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 14.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,591,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after purchasing an additional 201,725 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,112,000 after purchasing an additional 685,338 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HLI opened at $116.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $119.89.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

