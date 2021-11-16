Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.50

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.50 and last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Howden Joinery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

