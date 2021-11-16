Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

NYSE HWM traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,559,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,399. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.80. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

