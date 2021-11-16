HP (HPQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HP (NYSE:HPQ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect HP to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HPQ opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. HP has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74.

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,997.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,562 shares of company stock worth $6,237,949. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

