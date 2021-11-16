HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the computer maker on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

HP has increased its dividend by 34.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. HP has a payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HP to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

HPQ stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,884,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,516,275. HP has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,323,997.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,562 shares of company stock worth $6,237,949 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

