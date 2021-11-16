H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.21

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.21 and traded as high as C$16.60. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.50, with a volume of 1,014,820 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HR.UN. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.18.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.84, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

