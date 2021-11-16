HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $416.95

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 416.95 ($5.45) and traded as high as GBX 437.50 ($5.72). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 436.70 ($5.71), with a volume of 15,994,171 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 476.27 ($6.22).

The company has a market cap of £89.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 402.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 416.95.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 42,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

About HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

