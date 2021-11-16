Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.91.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
