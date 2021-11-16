Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.91.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $85.47 on Tuesday. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average of $69.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.