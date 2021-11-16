Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.34

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.34 and last traded at $86.24, with a volume of 2026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.47.
HUBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.58.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.00.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hub Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.
About Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.