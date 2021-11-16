Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Trading Up 0.1%

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.34 and last traded at $29.25. Approximately 2,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 18,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Humankind US Stock ETF stock. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,143,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,014 shares during the period. Humankind US Stock ETF makes up 39.6% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC owned 57.87% of Humankind US Stock ETF worth $59,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

