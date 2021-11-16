Hydra (HYDRA) Market Cap Tops $52.44 Million

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last week, Hydra has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Hydra coin can now be bought for $13.59 or 0.00022810 BTC on major exchanges. Hydra has a total market cap of $52.44 million and approximately $692,127.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00067466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00070595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00093873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,864.02 or 1.00468482 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,128.32 or 0.06928462 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hydra’s total supply is 16,437,971 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

