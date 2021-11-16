HyperQuant (HQT) Trading Down 52.3% This Week

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 24.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $21,693.16 and approximately $1,408.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 52.3% against the dollar. One HyperQuant coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00048316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.89 or 0.00225061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010418 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

