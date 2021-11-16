I/O Coin (IOC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.42 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $2,968.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.37 or 0.00335380 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009282 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011401 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006043 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010489 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,228,053 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

