ichi.farm (ICHI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00068434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00071374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00093769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,271.27 or 0.99661396 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,222.87 or 0.06982722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

