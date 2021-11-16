IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of IDA opened at $104.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.50. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $110.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.07 and a 200-day moving average of $102.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

