Idavoll Network (IDV) Hits Market Cap of $14.92 Million

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Idavoll Network has a market cap of $14.92 million and $630,046.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00067148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00070231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00092696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,414.62 or 1.00188466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.25 or 0.06946127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,569,887 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

