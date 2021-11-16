Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) were down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 112,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,143,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ideanomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $879.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of -0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 79.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 517,340 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ideanomics by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 23,618 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ideanomics by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ideanomics by 235.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ideanomics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 280,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 37,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

