IDEX (IDEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $182.34 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $182.34 million and $88.48 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00049210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.25 or 0.00219747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010463 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 592,220,291 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

