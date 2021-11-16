IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 2,406 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 254,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,334,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $163.80 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $166.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

