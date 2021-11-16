IFP Advisors Inc Buys 223,789 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 6,591.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,184 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 223,789 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

NYSE CLF opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

