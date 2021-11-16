IFP Advisors Inc Buys 2,473 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,158 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $156.27 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.58 and a 12-month high of $158.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.14.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

