IFP Advisors Inc Buys 4,220 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 280.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. Cowen raised their price target on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.09.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $335.13 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.17 and a 1 year high of $355.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 100.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

