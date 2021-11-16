IFP Advisors Inc Buys 634 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,299,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $167.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.01 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.68 and its 200 day moving average is $158.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

