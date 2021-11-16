IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,015 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,750,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,121,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,494,000 after acquiring an additional 190,844 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,464,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,009,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 860,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,985,000 after acquiring an additional 124,327 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $81.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

