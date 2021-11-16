IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,437 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,203,185,000 after acquiring an additional 291,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after acquiring an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,033,290,000 after acquiring an additional 679,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,836,011,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $450.80 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $466.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $426.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.35.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

