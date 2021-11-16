IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE VZ opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

