IFP Advisors Inc Has $4.16 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.62.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,273 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $212.54 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.54 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $249.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

